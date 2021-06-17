NORTH KINGSTOWN — North Kingstown controlled the first half and turned back Chariho High, 10-7, in the semifinals of the Division II boys lacrosse tournament Thursday.
The top-seeded Skippers led 6-1 at the half and scored the first two goals of the second half to take command at 8-1.
"It took us a little while to get going against their defense," Chariho coach Ryan Meade said. "They just have depth throughout their whole team. Their defense is big with solid poles. The goalie is good, the midfielders take care of the ball and their attack is very good."
Fourth-seeded Chariho had lost to the Skippers, 17-8, earlier in the season.
"We narrowed the gap, it was a good push," Meade said.
Konnor Perrin scored three goals for the Chargers and had an assist. Charles Krause finished with two goals and an assist. Nigel Palmer contributed a goal and an assist. Nick Corrente also scored and Jay Nilsson had an an assist.
NK outshot the Chargers, 27-20. Adam Leander made 17 saves for Chariho.
North will play East Greenwich in the title game on Saturday. The Avengers beat South Kingstown, the only team to beat NK this season, 9-8, in overtime in the other semifinal on Thursday.
— Keith Kimberlin
