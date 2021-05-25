WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High freshman Konnor Perrin assisted on a school-record nine goals as the Chargers shut out Ponaganset, 22-0, in a Division II boys lacrosse game Tuesday.
"He definitely plays like an upperclassmen. He can pass, shoot, dodge and he's a consistent contributor on offense. He was just setting everyone up today," Chariho coach Ryan Meade said.
The previous record for assists in a game was shared by Will Foley and Brine Wotherspoon. Foley had five assists in a game in 2017, and Wotherspoon did it twice in 2018 and once in 2017.
Perrin also scored three times.
Rogan Wotherspoon scored seven goals and assisted on four others for the Chargers. Charles Krause scored six times, Nick Corrente had four goals, Jay Nilsson contributed a goal and two assists, and Brendan Allamby scored once.
Ponaganset dropped to 0-4, 0-4 Division II. Chariho next travels to East Greenwich on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
