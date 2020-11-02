WOOD RIVER JCT. — For Chariho High's Ryan Meade, it's all about the passion.
It's what drives him as coach of the school's boys lacrosse team.
"When I first started, I had this philosophy as a young coach that I wanted to win," Meade said. "As I started to mature a little bit, I saw how kids coming together for a common goal was a thing. I'm passionate about the kids that want to be a part of this team.
"I wanted kids to realize how important it is to show up every day and how important it is to build good relationships with your teammates. It's important to have kids that are passionate and dedicated to the team. If you build that kind of culture, the wins come naturally."
During Meade's four years, the Chargers won Division III championships in 2017 and 2018. They reached the semifinals his first season in 2016.
Meade's efforts haven't gone unnoticed — he has been named the National Federation of State High School Associations state coach of the year for lacrosse by the RIIL.
"I was definitely surprised when I got the notification," he said. "There are a ton of good coaches. We talk and we all go to the same clinics and seminars. Obviously, to win the award is quite an honor. But you can't do it yourself. It's a result of having a good coaching staff and great players."
Meade lives in Warwick with his wife, Leigh. He works as a physical and health education teacher at Chariho Middle.
Meade is from Setauket, N.Y., on Long Island. He attended Ward Melville High for one year and finished his final three years of high school at The Frederick Gunn School, a prep school in Washington, Conn.
Meade played soccer, hockey and baseball at the Gunn School, which is also known as The Gunnery.
He graduated from URI in 2013 and played on the URI Division I club lacrosse team. He was also an assistant coach at Barrington High before coming to Chariho.
Meade said he became a coach for a couple of reasons.
"I guess the short answer is I enjoy being around sports. I wanted to keep growing that passion and develop good relationships with the athletes," he said. "I enjoy seeing how kids become successful and become passionate about the sport. It kind of keeps me going — the passion for the sport."
Meade said he has learned from his mistakes over the years and has refined how he prepares for games.
"Practice is the time to learn and teach," Meade said. "The game is the opportunity for the kids to implement everything as a team. I am more of a manager at that point."
What advice would he give to a new coach?
"I would tell them to just be themselves. Approach the game with the passion you wanted a coach to have when you played," Meade said. "I had coaches I agreed with and some I didn't. I would tell them to reflect on situations when they played and grow from that."
