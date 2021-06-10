WOOD RIVER JCT. — Nigel Palmer scored with about a minute left in the second overtime lifting Chariho High past Middletown, 12-11, in a Division II boys lacrosse game on Thursday.
The victory clinched the No. 4 seed for the Chargers in the D-II tournament, according to coach Ryan Meade.
Chariho (6-2-1, 6-2-1 Division II) will face Middletown on Monday in a quarterfinal game. A time for the game has not been finalized.
"We ended up getting a big stop on the defensive end in the second overtime. We cleared the ball and called timeout," Meade said. "We wanted to get the ball on his stick and told him to just run, dodge and let once loose."
Palmer scored from about 12 yards away.
Middletown (5-3, 5-3) controlled the first overtime keeping possession for all four minutes. The Islanders hit the post once. Chariho goalie Adam Leander had a number of saves in the first overtime and finished with 15 for the game.
The first team to score in overtime wins.
Middletown outshot Chariho, 28-25.
— Keith Kimberlin
