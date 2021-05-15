WOOD RIVER JCT. — North Kingstown shut out Chariho High in the second quarter and defeated the Chargers, 17-8, in a Division II boys lacrosse game Saturday night.
The teams were tied 4-4 after the first quarter, but North led 8-4 at the half and 12-6 after three quarters.
"Moving down from Division I, they don't let you recover if you make a mistake," Chariho coach Ryan Meade said. "And we made a lot of mental mistakes."
Charles Krause led Chariho with six goals. Konnor Perrin had a goal and four assists, and Nigel Palmer added a goal. Jay Nilsson and Brendan Allamby also had assists.
Chariho goalie Adam Leander made 15 saves. Chariho (2-1, 2-1 Division II) next travels to Mt. Hope on Thursday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
