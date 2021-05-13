SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Charles Krause scored eight goals and had three assists as Chariho High topped Prout, 18-4, in a Division II boys lacrosse game Thursday.
Rogan Wotherspoon contributed three goals and two assists. Jay Nilsson also scored three times, and Konnor Perrin finished with a pair of goals and an assist.
Nick Corrente added a goal and two assists, and Drew DeNoncour scored the remaining Chariho goal. Nigel Palmer contributed three assists, and Brendan Allamby had two.
Palmer also won 16 of 18 faceoffs.
Chariho moved to 2-0, 2-0 Division II. Prout dropped to 0-2, 0-2.
Chariho next hosts North Kingstown on Saturday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
