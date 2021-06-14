WOOD RIVER JCT. — Charles Krause finished with seven goals and four assists as the Chariho High boys lacrosse team downed Middletown, 19-10, in the Division II quarterfinals on Monday.
No. 4 Chariho (7-2-1) will next travel to No. 1 North Kingstown for a semifinal-round game on Thursday at 6 p.m. The unbeaten Skippers beat Prout, 21-1, on Monday.
"Defensively, we were able to contain their top guys," Chargers coach Ryan Meade said. "Offensively, we were prepared for some different things they threw at us. We were able to push the ball away from doubles teams.
"They also had a couple of zones, and we made sure we recognized that and ran the right plays. We also did a good job of capitalizing on opportunities when we had them."
Konnor Perrin finished with five goals for Chariho, and Rogan Wotherspoon had four. Nigel Palmer had a pair of goals and three assists. Jay Nilsson scored once and had three assists, and Brendan Allamby also had an assist.
Goalie Adam Leander made 12 saves.
Chariho led 11-6 at the half and scored seven goals in the fourth quarter to pull away.
No. 5 Middletown ended the season 5-4.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.