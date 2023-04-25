WOOD RIVER JCT. — Jackson Hernandez scored four goals and Mason Campbell contributed three as Chariho High defeated Cranston West, 11-8, in a Division II boys lacrosse game on Monday.
Nate Ballard finished with two goals and three assists. Max Marshall and Cole Jennings each scored a goal.
Goalie Logan Worsham made seven saves.
Chariho led 7-5 at the half and 9-5 after the third quarter.
Cranston West is 1-6, 1-6 Division II. Chariho (3-4, 3-4) next travels to South Kingstown on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
