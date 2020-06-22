WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Nate Allamby had some pretty big goals for himself and the boys lacrosse team this season.
Allamby came into the season with 40 career goals and 36 assists. He was hoping to add to those numbers in a big way from his attack position during his senior year.
"I was hoping to get to 100 goals. We were 3-11 last season so I was definitely looking for a lot of improvement from that," Allamby said.
But the coronavirus ended Chariho's season before it even started.
"It was pretty devastating. I've been looking forward to this for the past four years," the 6-1, 165-pound Allamby said. "I started playing in the fourth grade with the South County Sharks. One of the things I like about lacrosse is you don't have to be the biggest guy to be successful, unlike some other sports."
Allamby still has more lacrosse to play. He will be a member of the Wheaton College team next season. Wheaton is a Division III school located in Norton, Mass., which is about 35 miles southwest of Boston.
The school plays in the New England Men's and Women's Athletic Conference, which includes such schools as Springfield College and the Coast Guard Academy. It has an enrollment of about 1,750.
Allamby plans to major in business and hopes to work in finance or sales in the future.
"I emailed about 25 coaches in the summer of my junior year. I went to a showcase at Wesleyan University (Middletown, Connecticut) and they saw me play there," Allamby said. "The coach basically told me that my playing style would fit nicely with the program they had there."
Allamby hopes to make an immediate impact.
"I would like to play attack right off the bat and not sit on the bench," Allamby said. "I think I can finish inside, but my outside shot needs some work."
Allamby, who was an All-Division soccer player in the fall, said he missed the team environment of lacrosse.
The Class of 2020 has missed out on many of the typical events enjoyed by seniors. For instance, Allamby and the rest of his class had a vehicle parade on campus to mark graduation instead of the traditional ceremony and activities.
"It's been tough. A lot of that stuff you have been looking forward to for a long time. It's tough to have that taken away," he said.
Allamby draws inspiration in his life from Chariho's Maddie Potts and Hallie Linacre.
Potts died in 2017 after being stricken with a brain aneurysm while playing in a soccer game for the Chargers. Linacre, Potts' teammate at Chariho, died in May. She also played soccer, at Nichols College.
"They were two close friends. They were driven as athletes and good overall people. They were definitely close family friends," Allamby said.
