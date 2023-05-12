MIDDLETOWN — League-leading Middletown beat Chariho High, 11-7, in a Division II boys lacrosse game on Thursday.
Middletown (10-4, 10-2 Division II) outscored Chariho 5-0 in the second quarter to take a 6-3 lead at the half. The Islanders led 10-7 at the end of the third quarter.
Max Marshall finished with three goals and an assist for Chariho. Nate Ballard scored twice. Hudson McKay finished with a goal and two assists. Hudson Juenger contributed a goal and Cole Jennings had two assists.
Logan Worsham made 23 saves.
Chariho (4-8, 4-8) next hosts Coventry on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.