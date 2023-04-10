WOOD RIVER JCT. — For the second straight game a slow first half cost the Chariho High boys lacrosse team.
After trailing 8-1 at the half, the Chargers rallied to tie the game at 8-8 before losing to Cumberland, 13-12, in a Division II game Monday afternoon.
"We need to play with more of a sense of urgency on the defensive end with more clears, ground balls and takeaways early in the game," Chariho coach Ryan Meade said. "It seems to take us a few reps to figure out what they are doing."
The two teams played back and forth in the fourth quarter before the Clippers scored consecutive goals to take a 13-12 lead.
Chariho had a man advantage with 30 seconds remaining, but could not score.
In Thursday's loss to Prout, Chariho trailed 10-4 at the half before losing, 15-14.
Nate Ballard scored six times and had an assist on Monday. Mason Campbell contributed three goals and two assists.
Jackson Hernandez had a goal and two assists. Hudson McKay finished with three assists. Owen Gillis had an assist and came up with 11 ground balls.
Goalie Logan Worsham made 12 saves.
Cumberland is 2-0, 2-0 Division II. Chariho (0-3, 0-3) next travels to Pilgrim on Thursday for a 5 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
