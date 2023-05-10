WOOD RIVER JCT. — Pilgrim scored the first six goals of the game and beat Chariho High, 10-6, in a Division II boys lacrosse game on Tuesday.
The Patriots led 6-0 at the half.
Nate Ballard scored four times for Chariho. Cole Jennings, Hudson Juenger and Max Marshall each scored once. Logan Worsham made 20 saves.
Pilgrim is 7-3, 7-3 Division II. Chariho (4-7, 4-7) next travels to Middletown on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.