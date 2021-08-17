WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High senior Josh Pater was a force on the defensive end for the boys lacrosse team this season.
"He was always consistent," coach Ryan Meade said. "He always stepped up in big situations. He would have been a four-year starter if we didn't miss a season [due to COVID-19]. His one-on-one defense was great, he was good on ground balls and knocking down passes."
Pater was named to the Division II first team for his season.
"He throws hard checks and he's hard to get around due to his quick feet and good stick skills. He was someone we relied on," Meade added. "He know the overall concept of defense, when and how to slide."
Chariho junior Jay Nilsson was named second-team All-Division II. The midfielder finished with 10 goals and seven assists.
"He was the most consistent, reliable midfielder we had," Meade said. "He knew the defensive side as well and he was on 95% of our faceoffs due to his ability on ground balls. He was consistent from one end of the field to the other."
Junior Charles Krause was also named All-Division II second team. Krause led the team in goals with 51 and also contributed 13 assists. The 51 goals are third best on Chariho's list for goals in a season.
He also had eight goals in a game this season, second on the Chargers' all-time list.
"The attack positions had a lot of competition [for All-Division]," Meade said. "He was the closest guy on the second team to making first team. He just narrowly missed it.
"He had six games with six or more goals. He just contributed goals every game. He's a finisher. When he let's it go, we are pretty confident it's going in."
Meade was also named the Division II coach of the year in voting by the league's coaches. The Chargers finished 7-3-1 and lost to No. 1 seed North Kingstown, 10-7, in the semifinals of the Division II tournament. NK went on to win the title and finished 13-1.
Chariho lost to North Kingstown twice and East Greenwich, the Division II runner-up, once.
"It really should be a coaches of the year award," Meade said. "Tim Lyons [Meade's assistant] and I really work well together and feed off each other. At the end of the day, we come up with a game plan in mind true to that all season.
Chariho won back-to-back D-III titles in 2017 and 2018 before moving up to D-II in 2019. The Chargers struggled that year, finishing 3-13.
"Two years ago we really had a young team. Our biggest message to them at the end of that season was to get better in the offseason," Meade said. "They bought in. They worked hard, joined different teams and worked on individual stuff. It made a difference. They came back eager and willing to learn."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.