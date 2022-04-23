WESTERLY — Chariho High scored the first four goals of the game and defeated Westerly High, 11-5, in a Division II boys lacrosse game on Friday morning at Augeri Field.
Westerly responded and pulled within a goal, 6-5, in the first 16 seconds of the second half when Jack Morrone scored off an assist from Andrew Pietraszka.
But Chariho shut out Westerly the rest of the way and scored five times to secure the victory.
Chariho's Charlie Krause scored five goals and had two assists. Krause has 20 goals for the season.
Konnor Perrin finished with three goals and an assist. Nigel Palmer scored twice. Nate Ballard and Max Marshall contributed an assist each.
Morrone and Liam Cody scored two goals each for Westerly. Eric Fusaro scored the other Westerly goal and Andrew Pietraszka had four assists.
Chariho goalie Adam Leander faced 12 shots and made seven saves. Westerly's Brandon Tallardy faced 25 shots and made 14 saves.
Chariho moved to 4-3, 4-2 Division II and has won four of its last five games. Westerly dropped to 1-5, 1-3.
Westerly next plays at Coventry on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Chariho next plays at Coventry on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The game was played in memory of David Stallman, who passed away in 2013. The series is tied at 3-3. Stallman was one of the founders of the Chariho program and also active in the Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse league. WAYL sponsors the game. A trophy is presented to the winning team.
— Keith Kimberlin
