CRANSTON — Chariho High limited Cranston West to one goal in the final quarter and pulled away for a 12-8 Division II boys lacrosse win on Wednesday night.
"It was a great defensive stand in the fourth quarter holding them to one goal and great transition defense to secure the win," Chariho coach Ryan Meade said in an email.
Chariho led, 8-7, entering the final quarter.
Nate Ballard scored four goals and had two assists. Max Marshall contributed three goals and three assists. Mason Campbell scored twice. Cole Jennings had a goal and an assist.
Owen Gillis scored a goal and had two assists. Gillis scooped 11 grounds balls and defensive midfielder Myles Price had nine.
Meade said Price also had "exceptional effort and efficiency on clearing the ball."
Chariho goalie Logan Worsham made six saves.
Cranston West is 2-12, 2-12. Chariho (6-8, 6-8) plays in the Division II tournament next week. Pairings have not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.