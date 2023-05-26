SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High was eliminated from the Division II boys lacrosse tournament with an 11-10 loss to South Kingstown on Thursday night.
Nate Ballard finished with five goals and three assists for the Chargers. Mason Campbell had two goals. Cole Jennings finished with a goal and an assist. Max Marshall and Myles Price contributed a goal and two assists each.
Logan Worshman made 12 saves.
South Kingstown, the fourth seed, will play No. 1 South Kingstown in the semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
No. 5 Chariho ends the season 6-9, 6-9.
— Keith Kimberlin
