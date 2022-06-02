WOONSOCKET — Top-seeded Mount St. Charles scored six goals in the first quarter and beat Chariho High, 17-6, in the Division II boys lacrosse semifinals on Wednesday.
MSC (15-1) led 9-2 at the half.
Charlie Krause scored three goals and contributed an assist for Chariho. Konnor Perrin had two goals and an assist. Jackson Hernandez scored the other Chariho goal.
Brendan Allamby contributed two assists and Nate Ballard had one.
Chariho goalie Adam Leander faced 38 shots and made a career high 21 saves.
No. 4 Chariho finished the season 9-7. Mount St. Charles will face No. 2 Cumberland in the D-II title game on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Cranston Stadium.
— Keith Kimberlin
