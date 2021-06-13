WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High will host Middletown in the quarterfinal round of the Division II boys lacrosse tournament on Monday at 6 p.m.
Chariho is the No. 4 seed after beating No. 5 Middletown, 12-11, in a double overtime game last week. Chariho finished 6-2-1 in the regular season while Middletown was 5-3.
The winner faces unbeaten North Kingstown or Prout in the semifinals on Wednesday or Thursday.
— Keith Kimberlin
