CUMBERLAND — Cumberland defeated Chariho High, 7-4, in a Division II boys lacrosse game on Thursday.
Owen Gillis scored two goals and had an assist for the Chargers. Max Marshall contributed a goal and an assist and Nate Ballard scored once. Cole Jennings had an assist.
Goalie Logan Worsham made nine saves.
Cumberland moved to 8-2, 8-2 Division II. Chariho (4-6, 4-6) next hosts Pilgrim on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
