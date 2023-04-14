WARWICK — Pilgrim defeated Chariho High, 18-11, in a Division II boys lacrosse game on Thursday.
Nate Ballard finished with five goals for Chariho. Mason Campbell contributed three goals and an assist. Max Marshall had two goals.
Logan Worsham made 21 saves in goal.
Pilgrim is 2-1. Chariho (0-4, 0-4) next hosts Middletown on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
