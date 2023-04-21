COVENTRY — Mason Campbell scored six goals and Chariho High's boys lacrosse team earned is second straight Division II win defeating Coventry, 15-9, on Thursday.
Jackson Hernandez contributed three goals and three assists and Nate Ballard had three goals and two assists for the Chargers.
Max Marshall finished with two goals and an assist. Hudson Juenger had a goal and Owen Gillis an assist.
Goalie Logan Worsham faced 13 shots and made five save.
Chariho led 9-2 at the half. Coventry is now 0-6, 0-6 Division II.
Chariho (2-4, 2-4) next hosts Cranston West on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
