COVENTRY — Chariho High shut out Coventry in the first half and beat the Oakers, 14-2, in a Division II boys lacrosse game on Thursday.
Chariho, which has won three straight and five of its last six, led 6-0 at the half.
"This was our best overall performance to date," Chariho coach Ryan Meade said. "The defense is coming together with everyone healthy. Adam [Leander] is stepping up in goal and starting to get hot. And we are playing a little smarter."
Leander faced 12 shots and made 10 saves.
Konnor Perrin scored four goals and had an assist. Charlie Krause contributed two goals and two assists. Nate Ballard scored two goals and had an assist. Brendan Allamby and Jackson Hernandez scored two goals each.
Nigel Palmer finished with a goal and three assists. Drew DeNoncour and Nate Mallon each contributed an assist.
Coventry is now 2-5, 2-5 Division II. Chariho (5-3, 5-2) next hosts Prout on Saturday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
