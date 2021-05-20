BRISTOL — Chariho High overcame an early deficit and beat Mt. Hope, 9-7, in a Division II boys lacrosse game Thursday afternoon.
Chariho (3-1, 3-1 Division II) trailed 3-0 after the first quarter.
"They came out in a defense we had not seen before, and we had to make some adjustments," Chariho coach Ryan Meade said.
Chariho responded with five goals in the second quarter to lead 5-3 at the half. Chariho scored four in the final period to hold on for the win.
Konnor Perrin finished with four goals and an assist. Rogan Wotherspoon had three goals and three assists, and Charles Krause scored twice and had an assist.
"it wasn't our best game. We were a little sloppy and they outplayed us on ground balls," Meade said. "But at the end of the day, it was a win and our attackmen got it done."
Mt. Hope dropped to 2-2, 2-2 Division II. Chariho (3-1, 3-1) next hosts Coventry on Saturday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
