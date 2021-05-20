CHARLES KRAUSE, Chariho boys lacrosse, junior: Krause had 12 goals and four assists as Chariho opened the season with a pair of wins. Krause scored four goals in a victory over South Kingstown and eight against Prout.

TORI LOPRESTO, Stonington softball, senior: LoPresto finished 10 for 18 in a busy four-game week for the Bears. The shortstop homered, doubled twice, drove in four runs and scored five times.

ELENA MURDOCK, Westerly softball, senior: Murdock came within two outs of a no-hitter in a win against Rogers. Murdock ended up with a one-hitter after giving up a single in the seventh. She stuck out nine and was 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI.

MATT PIERCE, Wheeler baseball, junior: Pierce finished 4 for 6 as the Lions dropped two games. Pierce, who plays first base, also doubled twice and drive in two runs. He is hitting .475 for the season.

