WOOD RIVER JCT. — Charles Krause scored four goals and the Chariho High boys lacrosse team opened the Division II season with a 10-8 win over South Kingtown on Monday.
Rogan Wotherspoon and Konnor Perrin contributed two goals and two assists each. Nigel Palmer and Aidan Haxton each scored a goal, and Krause had an assist.
"I think we did a little bit of everything well," Chariho coach Ryan Meade said. "Offensively we looked great, our man defense looked solid and our goaltender played really well. We need to do a better job of staying out of the penalty box and cleaning up the transition."
Chariho goalie Adam Leander made 12 saves, and Palmer won 14 of 22 faceoffs.
Chariho next travels to Prout on Thursday for a 3:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
