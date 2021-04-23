EAST LYME — East Lyme defeated Stonington High, 13-9, in an ECC out-of-division boys lacrosse game Thursday night.
Cam Elenteny had four goals and one assist for the Bears (2-2). Tyler Simao added two goals and one assist, Nate Hennessey had one goal and two assists, Ben Massengale and Jake Flynn each scored once, and Joe Hayes chipped in an assist.
The Vikings (4-0) outshot Stonington, 29-22.
Stonington next hosts Waterford on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.