WOOD RIVER JCT. — Nate Ballard scored nine goals tying a school record for goals in a game as Chariho High qualified for the Division II postseason with a 16-5 win against winless Coventry on Monday.
Ballard scored six goals in the first half as the Chargers opened a 13-1 lead.
Max Marshall finished with two goals and two assists. Owen Gillis and Mason Campbell, who was playing for the first time since being injured on April 27, each scored two goals.
Cole Jennings finished with a goal and an assist. Drew DeNoncour contributed two assists and Myles Price had one.
Goalie Logan Worsham made nine saves.
Coventry is 0-12, 0-12 Division II. Chariho is 5-8, 5-8. The D-II tournament starts next week.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.