WOOD RIVER JCT. — Nate Ballard scored five goals and assisted on two others as Chariho High edged Coventry, 9-8, on Monday for its first Division II boys lacrosse win of the season.
Max Marshall finished with two goals and two assists. Mason Campbell had two goals and Owen Gillis contributed two assists.
Logan Worsham finished with 18 saves. The game was tied 4-4 at the half and 7-7 after the third quarter.
Coventry is 0-5, 0-5 Division II. Chariho (1-4, 1-4) next travels to Coventry on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
