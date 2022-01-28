PROVIDENCE — Joe Golas finished third in the 600 and Chariho High placed sixth in the Southern Division boys indoor track championship meet Thursday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Golas posted a time of 1:29.46.
Chariho finished sixth with 24 points. North Kingstown was first with 115 and Portsmouth was second with 104.
Cole Rinne was fourth in the 1,500 (4:33.50).
Eli Sposato finished sixth in the 600 (1:30.23) and the high jump (5-4). Other sixth-place finishers were Kyle Ackroyd (3,000, 9:49.77) and Canyon Baker (shot put, 36-10¾).
The 4x800 relay team of Golas, Sposato, Rinne and Will Steere placed second (8:59.47).
— Keith Kimberlin
