PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Joe Golas finished fifth in the 600 at the boys indoor track and field state championships on Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Golas posted a time of 1:27.53. Chariho's 4x800 relay team of Golas, Eli Sposato, Cole Rinne and Will Steere finished sixth (8:29.39).
Chariho was 22nd in the team standings with three points. La Salle Academy claimed the state title with 76. Hendricken was second with 65.
Golas and the relay team qualified for New Englands on March 5 in Boston.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.