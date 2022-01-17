PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Canyon Baker finished first in the shot put and second in the weight throw as the Chargers split a Southern Division boys indoor track meet on Monday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Baker's throw in the shot put was 35-2½ and in the weight throw 40-10½.
Chariho (4-5) defeated Prout, 64-26, but lost to Portsmouth, 68-39.
Cole Rinne finished first in the 1,500 (3:34.53), as did Austin Thorp in the 600 (1:32.70).
Eli Sposato was second in the 300 (38.62) and the high jump (5-6). Other second-place finishers were Kyle Ackroyd 3,000 (9:49.34) and Joe Golas 1,000 (2:43.30).
Third-place finishers were Will Steere 600 (1:37.45) and Philip Gingerella 1,000 (3:09.24).
Chariho's 4x200 relay team of Golas, Sposato, Thorp and Ian Clarke placed second in 1:39.15.
Golas, Sposato, Thorp and Steere combined for second in the 4x400 (3:56.15).
— Keith Kimberlin
