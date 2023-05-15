NARRAGANSETT — Ian Dunham finished with a 2-over 38 as Chariho High picked up a pair of Southern Division golf wins on Monday at Point Judith Country Club.
Dunham had a birdie on the par-4, 382-yard first hole.
Chariho finished with a team round of 169. Narragansett shot 182 and Westerly 213.
Others who contributed to the Chariho team round were Jesse Desarro (43), Jack Keaveney (44) and Kyle Brodeur (44).
Chariho (6-4, 6-4 Southern Division) next travels to South Kingstown on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
