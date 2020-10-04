WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's top three runners finished within a second of each other and the Chargers swept a boys cross country tri-meet Saturday.
Finn Weeden won the race with a time of 16:17.3 on the 3.1-mile course. Sullivan Cummins was second (16.17.8), and Joe Golas third (17.18.2).
Other scorers for Chariho in the season-opening meet were Kyle Ackroyd (sixth, 17:33) and Will Steere (eighth, 18:21).
Chariho beat Toll Gate, 15-50, and Narragansett, 20-37. Narragansett also beat Toll Gate, 15-46.
Chariho next competes at South Kingstown with Prout on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
