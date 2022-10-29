NORTH SCITUATE — Chariho High's Austin Thorp placed eighth and the Chargers were third as a team at the Class B boys cross country meet Saturday at Ponaganset.
Thorp covered the 3.1-mile course in 17:10. Chariho finished with 86 points. Barrington won the meet with 31, and Ponaganset had 80.
Other scorers for the Chargers Will Steere (10th,17:21), Jared Peltier (16th, 17:54), Noah Dinucci (25th, 18:15), and Zach Wojcik (33rd, 18:48).
Lincoln's Nathan Evans won the meet with a time of 16:16.
Chariho next competes in the state meet on Saturday at Ponaganset at 2 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
