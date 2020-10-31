EAST GREENWICH —Cole Rinne placed 19th and the Chariho High boys cross country team was sixth at the junior varsity state meet Saturday at East Greenwich High
Rinne completed the 3.1-mile course in 18:48.72.
Other scorers for the Chargers were Austin Thorpe (50th, 20:06.98), Miller Marcille (66th, 20:29.58), Cooper Beck (75th, 20:47.02) and Jonah Beasley (77th, 20:51.65).
Chariho finished with 226 points. Cumberland was first with 44, and North Kingstown second with 49.
Freshmen state meet
Chariho High took 11th at the freshman boys cross country state championships Saturday at East Greenwich.
Noan Dinicci was the first Chariho runner across the line, placing 44th in 16:42.10. Other Chariho scorers were Jare Peltier (64th, 17:30.66), Philip Gingerella (68th, 17:55.58), Jake Tedeschi (69th, 17:58.95) and Finn Murphy (78th, 18:25.57).
Chariho next competes in the Class B meet at Ponaganset on Saturday at a time to be determined.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.