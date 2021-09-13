WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Joe Golas finished first and the Chargers started the Southern Division boys cross country season with a pair of wins on Monday.
Golas completed the 3.1-mile course in 16:05. Chariho beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 15-48, and Rogers, 20-44.
Cole Rinne finished third for Chariho (16:30). Other scorers were Kyle Ackroyd (fourth, 16:36), Austin Thorp (fifth, 16:46) and Will Steere (sixth, 17:15).
Chariho runs at South Kingstown next Monday at 4 p.m. Prout will also be running.
— Keith Kimberlin
