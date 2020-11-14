NORTH SCITUATE — Chariho High's Sullivan Cummins earned first-team All-State honors with a seventh-place showing at the RIIL boys cross country state championship meet Saturday at Ponaganset.
The senior turned in a time of 16:10.28 on the 3.1-mile course. He was the first public school runner across the line.
Chariho finished fifth as a team with 166 points. In a typical season that would have qualified the Chargers for the New England championships, but the meet will not take place this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was the fifth straight year the Chargers placed in the top six.
La Salle, which won the New England title last season, captured the team title with 24 points followed by Bishop Hendricken (60) and North Kingstown (152).
Chariho's Joe Golas placed 25th in 16:42.43. Other scorers for the Chargers were Finn Weeden (36th, 17:01.13), C.J. Elwell (47th, 17:27.02) and Kyle Ackroyd (64th, 17:56.01).
La Salle's Jack McLoughlin, who has committed to Georgetown, won the race in 15:27.33.
The race had an unseeded and seeded heat due to the pandemic.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.