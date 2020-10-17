WESTERLY — Chariho High's Sullivan Cummins won the race, but the Chargers lost to North Kingstown in a closely contested boys cross country meet at the Bradford Preserve on Saturday.
North Kingstown (7-0) edged Chariho, 28-31, and beat Westerly, 16-48, to take a big step toward another Southern Division title. Chariho (5-1) defeated Westerly (4-2), 19-38.
Cummins covered the 3.1-mile course in 16:51, two seconds ahead of North Kingstown's Greg Piturro (16:53).
Chariho's Finn Weeden was third (16:55), and Joe Golas was fourth (17:04). C.J. Elwell finished 13th (18:15), and Kyle Ackroyd rounded out the Chariho scoring in 20th (19:13).
The Chargers next compete on Saturday, hosting Exeter-West Greenwich, Rogers and West Warwick at 9 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
