WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Austin Thorp placed second as the Chargers split a Southern Division boys cross country race on Monday.
Thorp finished the 3.1-mile course in 17:18. North Kingstown's Jackson Borge was first in 16:14.
Chariho (3-1, 3-1 Southern Division) beat Westerly, 19-43, but lost to North Kingstown, 26-31. North Kingstown has won the last four Southern Division titles with a record of 35-0.
Other scorers for the Chargers were Jared Peltier (fourth, 17:30), Will Steere (seventh, 17:44), Noah Dinucci (ninth, 18:16) and Zach Wojcik (16th, 19:20).
Chariho will next compete in the Ocean State Invite in Goddard Park, Warwick, on Saturday at 9 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
