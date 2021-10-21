BURRILLVILLE — Chariho High's Joe Golas placed 10th and the Chargers finished fifth as a team at the Skee Carter Invitational boys cross country meet on Saturday at Burrillville Middle.
Golas covered the 3.1-mile course in 16:31. Chariho finished with 125 points. Lincoln was first with 72.
Chariho's Cole Rinne placed 16th in 16:56. Other scorers for the Chargers were Kyle Ackroyd (26th, 17:21), Austin Thorpe (29th, 17:36) and Will Steere (46th, 17:59).
St. Raphael Academy's Devan Kipyego won the race in 15:41.
Chariho next competes in the Class B championships on Oct. 30 at Ponaganset at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
