WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High opened the Southern Division boys cross country season with a pair of wins on Monday as all five scorers placed in the top seven.
Chariho beat Prout, 25-34, and South Kingstown, 15-46.
Austin Thorp was the first Chariho runner across the line placing third in 17:48 on the 3.1-mile course. Jared Peltier placed fourth in 18:01.
Other scorers for the Chargers were Will Steere (fifth, 18:15), Noah Dinucci (sixth, 18:56) and Zack Wojcik (seventh, 19:00).
Prout's Blake Sykes won the race in 17:13.
Chariho (2-0, 2-0 Southern Division) next travels to Westerly for a 5 p.m. meet. North Kingstown will also be competing.
— Keith Kimberlin
