SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High placed four runners among the top seven finishers but wound up splitting a Southern Division boys cross country meet with South Kingstown and Prout on Monday.
The Chargers beat Prout, 21-34, but were narrowly defeated by South Kingstown, 27-28, at Curtis Corner Middle School.
Joe Golas had the best day for Chariho, finishing third on the 3.1-mile course in 17:11.
Also scoring were Cole Rinne (fifth, 17:34); Austin Thorpe (sixth, 17:44); Kyle Ackroyd (seventh, 17:50); and Will Steere (13th, 18:19).
"Just a couple of mistakes cost us," Chargers coach Bill Haberek said. "Obviously, one-point losses are always hard. There's just a few things we need to work on."
Chariho (3-1, 3-1 Southern Division) sends its freshman to the Ocean State Invitational on Saturday at Goddard Park in Warwick. Its varsity next races against Westerly and North Kingstown on Sept. 28 at Ryan Park in North Kingstown. The start time is 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
