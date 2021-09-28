NORTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High split a pair of Southern Division boys cross country races Tuesday at Ryan Park.
Chariho defeated Westerly, 25-30, but lost to North Kingstown, 18-38.
Chariho's Joe Golas finished third in 15:19 on the 2.85-mile course. Austin Thorpe was ninth in 16:03. Other scorers for the Chargers were Cole Rinne (10th, 16:06), Kyle Ackroyd (12th, 16:12) and Will Steere (14th, 16:33).
North Kingstown's Jackson Borge established a course record with his winning time of 14:40.
Chariho moved to 4-2, 4-2 with the split. North Kingstown (6-0, 6-0 Southern Division) is in a strong position to claim another league title as it closes out the regular season next week against Prout and Rogers. The Skippers have won the league title eight times in the previous 10 seasons.
Chariho closes the regular season on Monday, hosting Narragansett and West Warwick at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
