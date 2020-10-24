WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's first four runners finished within two seconds of each other as the Chargers swept a Southern Division boys cross country meet Saturday morning.
C.J. Elwell won the race on the 3.1-mile course in 16:51. Finn Weeden was second (16:51), Sullivan Cummins placed third in 16:51 and Joe Golas was fourth in 16:52.
Chariho's other scorer was Kyle Ackroyd in fifth at 17:06.
Chariho (8-1) defeated West Warwick, 15-48, Rogers, 15-50, and Exeter-West Greenwich, 15-49.
The Chargers finished second in the division and qualified for the state meet as a team. The top three teams in the division qualify.
North Kingstown (9-0) wrapped up the division title on Saturday morning, sweeping South Kingstown and Toll Gate.
West Warwick finished the division season at 4-5, EWG was 1-8 and Rogers 0-9.
Chariho will next compete in the Class meet on Nov. 7 at Ponaganset High in North Scituate.
— Keith Kimberlin
