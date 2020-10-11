SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High put the first three runners across the line and swept a Southern Division boys cross country tri-meet Saturday.
Sullivan Cummins finished first on the 3-mile course in 16:54. He was followed by Finn Weeden (16:55) and Joe Golas (17:04).
The other Chariho scorers were C.J. Elwell (sixth, 18:11) and Kyle Ackroyd (11th, 18:32).
Chariho (4-0) defeated South Kingstown, 19-36, and Prout, 19-37.
The Chargers next run at Westerly on Saturday at 10 a.m. North Kingstown will also be competing. The meet will go a long way toward deciding the division title.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.