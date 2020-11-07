NORTH SCITUATE — Chariho High placed three runners in the top 10 and captured the Class B boys cross country championship Saturday at Ponaganset.
Chariho finished with 47 points, and Westerly High was second with 98.
Sullivan Cummins finished third in the 3.1-mile race in 16:47.89. Joe Golas was fourth in 16:48.52, and Finn Weeden placed seventh in 17:07.68. Chariho's other two scorers were C.J. Elwell (14th, 17:59.14) and Cole Rinne (19th, 18:14.85).
Barrington's Holden Vaughn won the race in 16:38.77.
Chariho will next compete in the state championship meet on Saturday at Ponaganset at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.