WOOD RIVER JCT. — Longtime Chariho High boys cross country coach Bill Haberek knew before Sullivan Cummins did.
"He didn't consider himself a distance runner his freshman year. He thought he was a 400, 800 runner," said Haberek, who completed his 30th season as coach this fall. "I told him, 'You don't realize it, but you are a distance runner.' He was kind of wide-eyed, but he trusted me. He had good speed, but I just saw the distance runner in him."
Turns out, Haberek, who has developed a long list of thoroughbreds during his time as coach, was correct.
Cummins, a senior, earned first-team All-State, first-team All-Class B and first-team All-Southern Division for the Chargers this season.
The All-State and All-Class honors are based on performances at those meets. The first seven are first team, the next seven are second team and the third seven third team. All-Division is based on a formula using league dual-meet performances.
Cummins placed seventh at the state meet in a time of 16:10 on the 3.1-mile Ponaganset High course. He was the first public school runner across the line — parochial school runners claimed the first six spots. His time was about 37 seconds faster than his time at the Class B race.
"He is a prime example of a kid that just applied himself. He made a really huge jump last year," Haberek said."When he was a sophomore, he got us to the New Englands [as the fifth scorer] and he didn't even run varsity the week before."
Haberek said Cummins might have run a sub-16-minute time at the state meet if he had run in more big meets during the season. Unfortunately, those were wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We did not get to go to Manhattan or any of the big individual meets where he would have had big tests," Haberek said. "I think the bigger races would have prepared him a little better for the state meet."
Chariho's Joe Golas and Finn Weeden were both first-team All-Class B and first-team All-Southern Division.
"Joe, Finn and Sully were interchangeable during the dual-meet season," Haberek said. "In the workouts, they were stride for stride. Finn was the No. 3 runner in the division and Joe was No. 4."
Weeden, a senior, was seventh at the Class B meet (17:07) and 36th at the state meet (17:01). Golas, a junior, was fourth at Class B (16:48) and and 25th at states (16:42).
Senior C.J. Elwell was second-team All-Class B and third-team All-Southern Division. Elwell suffered a stress fracture in his toe in July that slowed his training over the summer. Haberek said he would have had an even better year without the injury.
Elwell was 14th at the Class B race (17:59) and 48th at the state meet (17:27).
Juniors Cole Rinne and Kyle Ackryod received third-team All-Class B recognition.
Rinne placed 19th in 18:14; Ackroyd was 20th in 18:15.
Chariho won the Class B championship and finished fifth at the state meet, which would have qualified the team for New Englands for the fifth straight year. The New Englands were not held due to the pandemic.
Chariho finished second in the division with an 8-1 record. The Chargers are a combined 86-8 during their last 10 seasons in the division.
