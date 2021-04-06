WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High senior guard Jarrett Boisclair did a bit of everything for the boys basketball team this past season.
Boisclair led the team in scoring at 14.0 points per game. He was tied for second in rebounds at 4.4 and led in assists at 4.4. His play earned him first-team All-Division II-South A recognition.
"He was just a steady player and a great leader," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "His midrange jumper was one of the best in the league, a shot that no one really uses anymore. And he turned into a really good defensive player."
The 5-foot-10 Boisclair possessed the ability to often go by the first defender. He could finish inside or find open teammates.
"To see his improvement was a testament to his hard work," Downey said. "And he would pick up other players on the team when they were down."
Sophomore Tyler LaBelle earned second-team recognition. LaBelle averaged 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists, as well as a team-leading 3.0 steals.
LaBelle handled the ball from his point guard spot. He was one of the top free throw shooters on the team (77.4%) and led the Chargers with 14 3-pointers.
"He was really just a good shooter and he could get to the basket when you needed him to," Downey said. "He improved his defensive skills and we put a lot on him and he handled it really well. The next two years the sky is the limit for him."
Junior Zoot Boschwitz earned third-team honors. Boschwitz, a forward who plays around the basket, led the team in rebounding with 5.8 per game. He averaged 7.4 points.
"He was a physical player and a good offensive rebounder," Downey said. "He was a great communicator on defense. He could shoot the midrange jumper and finish around the basket. He was a great leader keeping players up."
Chariho finished the season 3-7 overall and 3-6 in the league. The Chargers were still in contention for a Division II playoff spot heading into their final game.
"I thought we had a good season. We had a lot of new players coming in and our season was still in the balance with a week left," Downey said. "To give ourselves a shot with a week left is all you can ask for."
Chariho played an abbreviated 10-game schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. Downey said the young Chargers would have benefited from nonleague games early in the season to "get their feet wet."
But with the vast majority of the team returning next season, Downey is excited about the Chargers' prospects.
"We should be pretty successful next year if we work hard and stay positive," he said. "I'm excited to get back at it this summer."
