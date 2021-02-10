BRISTOL — Chariho High was held to one point in the first quarter and couldn't recover in a 57-44 loss to Mt. Hope in a Division II boys basketball game Wednesday night.
The Chargers trailed 12-1 after one period. They scored 14 points in the second quarter to make it 24-15 at halftime, but were unable to gain any more ground on the Huskies.
"We didn't come out with the right mentality," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "Obviously that hurt us, scoring only one point. We couldn't consistently make shots the rest of the game.
"It just wasn't our night."
Tyler LaBelle finished with a double-double for Chariho: 14 points and 11 steals. Kyle McGovern added eight points and five rebounds.
Mason Almeida led Mt. Hope (3-2, 3-2 D-II) with 14 points.
Chariho (1-5, 1-4) next hosts Toll Gate on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Chariho (44)
Tyler LaBelle 3 7-8 14, Jarrett Boisclair 1 3-3 6, Logan Smallridge 0 4-4 4, Emmett Cummins 0 0-0 0, Chris Niziolek 1 2-2 4, Zoot Boschwitz 1 0-0 2, Riley Reed 0 0-0 0, Liam Flynn 0 0-0 0, Kyle McGovern 2 4-6 8, Nate Allen 2 2-4 6. Totals: 10 22-28 44.
Mt. Hope (57)
Mason Almeida 3 7-10 14, Matthew Brackett 1 0-0 3, Parker Camelo 5 1-3 13, Shaun Vento 4 1-2 9, Bruce McGuire 4 3-4 11, Faceson Hicks 0 0-1 0, Rick Julien 1 1-2 3, Gavin Winn 0 2-2 2, James Rustici 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 15-24 57.
Chariho 1 14 12 17 — 44
Mt. Hope 12 12 17 16 — 57
3-point field goals: Chariho (2) — Boisclair, LaBelle. Mt. Hope (4) — Camelo 2, Almeida, Brackett.
Rebounds: Chariho (25) — Boschwitz 5, McGovern 5, Reed 4, Boisclair 3, Flynn 3, Niziolek 3, Allen, Smallridge.
— Ken Sorensen
