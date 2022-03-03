PAWTUCKET — Just when it seemed Chariho High was getting back in the game, Shea senior Isaac Ogutuga stood in the way of the Chargers.
The slender 6-foot-8 center wasn't the only reason, but he was most likely the most significant one that carried the Raiders past the Chargers, 69-53, in the opening round of the boys state basketball tournament Thursday night.
Chariho, the 14th seed, trailed by nine, 49-40, with 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter. But Jeremiah Graham (16 points, seven rebounds) somehow converted a fine feed from Liam Flynn with 8.2 seconds left in the quarter and was fouled on the play. His ensuing free throw made it 49-43 after three quarters.
And when Graham scored on an offensive rebound in the first 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, the Chargers were right back in the game, 49-45.
But the third-seeded Raiders responded with eight straight points to take a 57-45 lead with 3:51 left in the contest. Chariho never threatened after that.
Three times during the decisive run, Ogutuga blocked shots that led directly to easy breakout layups for Shea.
"Those three or four altered shots or blocks that led to runouts were a really important part of the game," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "I give him a ton of credit. To be an offensive threat and a defensive threat, he impacts the game on both ends for the floor."
In addition to altering and blocking shots, Ogutuga would make Chariho players choose to stay out of the lane just by his mere presence.
"You see guys drive to the basket, and all of a sudden they say 'uh-oh' and pull it out," Shea coach Stephen DeMeo said. "[Chariho] shot lights out in the first half. We made a concerted effort to push our [man-to-man] defense out and prevent the 3s in the second half. If we got beat off the dribble, we just let Isaac handle all that."
Chariho (14-11) did indeed shoot the lights out in the first half, making eight 3-pointers to lead 35-31. Jaxson Morkis scored 12 of his 13 points in the first half with four 3-pointers.
Graham, Tyler LaBelle (six points), Nate Allen (seven points) and Flynn all had 3s in the first half.
"I liked our resolve in the first half. I though we did a nice job settling things down and hitting big shots in the first half," Downey said. "There was a lot of dribble penetration and kick-outs."
Shea (19-5) opened the second half with a 13-0 run to take a 44-35 lead. Once again, Ogutuga (21 points) was a big factor. He hit a 3-pointer and two other shots in the lane during the run. He also blocked a number of Chariho shots.
Shea also went back to its 2-2-1 full-court press, with Ogutuga the last line of defense. It did create some Chariho turnovers.
"We increased the pressure with our full-court press," DeMeo said. "I was stupid enough to take it off at the end of the second quarter. We just play better when we are pressing. Our press creates our offense and we are blessed with a 6-8 guy in the back that can block shots."
Chariho only had four field goals in the second half and scored just 18 points.
"In the second half, it was kind of what has happened this year, we have a quarter or a half where we just don't knock down shots," Downey said. "We also turned the ball over a couple of times for easy baskets. We gave our best effort and that is all I can ask."
Shea, which won the Division II tournament last weekend, will face Rogers, a 61-45 winner against Ponaganset, on Sunday in the quarterfinals at Rhode Island College at 4 p.m.
Elijah Evora, a quick sophomore guard, finished with 17 points, and Enrique Sosa, who hit the winning free throw to beat Burrillville for the D-II crown on Sunday, had 12 for the Raiders.
The loss ended the season for the Chargers.
"For us to be the fourth seed [in the D-II tournament] and earn a home quarterfinal game and to make the state tournament for the third time, it was quite an accomplishment," Downey said. "Everything I asked of them they did every single day. I give them a ton of credit. That is why we were able to be where we are."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.