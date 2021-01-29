WARWICK — Pilgrim used a big third-quarter run and defeated Chariho High, 65-46, in a Division II boys basketball game Friday night.
Chariho, which trailed by 13 at the half, opened the third quarter with nine straight points to cut the deficit to four, 35-31.
Pilgrim (2-1, 2-1 Division II) responded with a 14-0 run to regain control.
"We gave ourselves a chance to get back in the game, but they are a good team," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "We did a phenomenal job of taking care of the basketball — we only had six turnovers. And we held them below 10 offensive rebounds."
Jarrett Boisclair had a good night for the Chargers, finishing with 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Tyler LaBelle added seven points, and Liam Flynn led the team in rebounding with five.
"I was really happy with the effort. The schedule didn't do us any favors playing three of the top teams in Division II to start the season," Downey said.
Peter Kay made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Pilgrim. Tyriek Weeks, generally regarded among the top players in the state, finished with 13 after scoring just two in the first half.
Chariho (0-3) next travels to Middletown on Tuesday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
Pilgrim 65, Chariho 46
Chariho (46)
Tyler LaBelle 2 2-2 7, Jarrett Boisclair 9 3-5 22, Logan Smallridge 0 0-0 0, Emmett Cummins 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Morkis 2 0-0 5, Chris Niziolek 0 1-2 1, Zoot Boschwitz 0 0-0 0, Riley Reed 0 0-0 0, Liam Flynn 1 0-0 3, Kyle McGovern 3 0-2 6, Nate Allen 1 0-0 2, Nekoda Thompson 0 0-0 0.
Totals: 18 6-11 46.
Pilgrim (65)
Daniel Halliwell 1 0-0 3, Brandon Whitman 1 0-0 2, Jayden Weeden 2 0-0 4, Cameron Grilli 2 0-0 4, Jared Reminder 3 3-3 9, Peter Kay 6 2-2 18,
Stephen Soulliere 1 0-0 3, Tyriek Weeks6 0-0 13, Kenny Rix 3 1-2 8, Aidan Viveiros 1 0-2 2.
Totals: 26 6-9 66.
Chariho 10 12 10 14 — 46
Pilgrim 20 15 13 17 — 65
3-point field goals: Chariho (4) — LaBelle, Boisclair, Morkis, Flynn. Pilgrim (8) — Kay 4, Hallowell, Soulliere, Weeks, Rix.
Rebounds: Chariho (29) — Flynn 5, Boisclair 4, Boschwitz 4, Thompson 4, Cummins 2, LaBelle 2, Morkis 2, Niziolek 2, McGovern 2, Reed, Allen.
— Keith Kimberlin
